Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Kia Soul 4U for sale in North York, ON

2013 Kia Soul

175,228 KM

Details Features

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Watch This Vehicle
14455573

2013 Kia Soul

4U

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

  1. 14455573
  2. 14455573
  3. 14455573
  4. 14455573
  5. 14455573
  6. 14455573
  7. 14455573
  8. 14455573
  9. 14455573
  10. 14455573
  11. 14455573
  12. 14455573
  13. 14455573
  14. 14455573
  15. 14455573
  16. 14455573
Contact Seller

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
175,228KM
VIN KNDJT2A65D7582653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 211988
  • Mileage 175,228 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2012 Nissan Murano SL for sale in North York, ON
2012 Nissan Murano SL 241,423 KM $1,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 197,108 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in North York, ON
2019 Toyota Corolla LE 143,673 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Kia Soul