$4,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Kia Soul
4U
2013 Kia Soul
4U
Location
Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
416-665-1000
$4,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,228KM
VIN KNDJT2A65D7582653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 211988
- Mileage 175,228 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carview Motors
978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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$4,888
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Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2013 Kia Soul