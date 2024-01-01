$14,399+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
PURE PLUS *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS!*
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
PURE PLUS *CERTIFIED*LOW KMS!*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$14,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,550 KM
Vehicle Description
*LOW KM 2013 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PURE PLUS AWD FOR SALE*
BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A PRISTINE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, 18" ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TERRAIN SELECT, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,399 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904