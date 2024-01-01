Menu
<p>*LOW KM 2013 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PURE PLUS AWD FOR SALE*</p><p>BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A PRISTINE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, 18 ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TERRAIN SELECT, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,399 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

111,550 KM

$14,399

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALVP2BG5DH803958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,550 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM 2013 RANGE ROVER EVOQUE PURE PLUS AWD FOR SALE*

BEAUTIFUL TRUCK WITH A PRISTINE BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR, 18" ALLOY RIMS, FACTORY NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, TERRAIN SELECT, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, AND MUCH MORE! THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $14,399 + TAX!! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

647-862-7904

$14,399

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque