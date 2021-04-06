2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition



Listing ID: 6833657

6833657 Stock #: KEY-49

KEY-49 VIN: SALVP1BGXDH803934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Push Button Start Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Panoramic Roof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

