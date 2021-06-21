Menu
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

119,101 KM

$22,485

+ tax & licensing
$22,485

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC | COUPE | RED LEATHER

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

DYNAMIC | COUPE | RED LEATHER

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$22,485

+ taxes & licensing

119,101KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7357787
  Stock #: 2428
  VIN: SALVT1BG3DH762428

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 119,101 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!! RARE COUPE SUV!! **

** ONE OWNER, LOCAL ONTARIO CAR! NO ACCIDENTS! CARFAX VERIFIED! **

** COMES WITH EXTRA SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS!! 2500$ VALUE!! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+EpD8hERA9oKEerzfGh3ElC7OA/eU34e

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! ANY CREDIT WELCOME! APPLY ONLINE

WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS BLACK ON RED LEATHER INERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH DYNAMIC PACKAGE, NIGHT PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, PUSH START, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE COTNROL, RAIN SENSOR, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER TAILGATE, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

 

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL AUTO SALES

 

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

NAVI | XENON | SUNROOF
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

