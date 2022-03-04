2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 8520608

8520608 Stock #: 3543215

3543215 VIN: SALVP2BG5DH846681

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Push Button Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

