$24,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
PURE PLUS - PANOROOF|CAMERA|MERIDIAN|HEATED SEATS
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8606522
- VIN: SALVP2BG9DH842083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus - Ontario Vehicle, 2 Keys ***Safety Certified Vehicle*** Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Ambient Lighting, Backup Camera, Meridian Sound System, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Trunk, Alloy Wheels, USB, AUX, and More. Odometer: 136,000 KM.
We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Urdu & Shona.
(416) 7-Monaco
(416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/ .
Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you:
1) Ontario Safety Certification
2) CARFAX (full vehicle history)
3) 36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty.
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday: 10am - 8pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : By Appointments Only
Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls
At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.