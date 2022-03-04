2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$20,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8556710

8556710 Stock #: GDr888

GDr888 VIN: SALSK2D42DA798778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.