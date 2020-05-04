2013 Lexus ES 350

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9
647-896-3443
+ taxes & licensing
MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2013 LEXUS ES350 TOURING PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, NEW CAR TRADE IN DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS DEALER, FULLY SERVICED BY LEXUS UP TO DATE, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL LEXUS ES350 COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.
Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.
THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.
We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9