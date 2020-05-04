Menu
2013 Lexus ES 350

TOURING PACKAGE*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*NO ACC

2013 Lexus ES 350

Location

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,182KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4964553
  • Stock #: 3867
  • VIN: JTHBK1GG6D2024789
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2013 LEXUS ES350 TOURING PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, FREE OF ANY ACCIDENTS, NEW CAR TRADE IN DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS DEALER, FULLY SERVICED BY LEXUS UP TO DATE, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL LEXUS ES350 COMES FULLY EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER SEATS, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL. DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • Front Floor Mats
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Odometer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Chrome window trim
Security
  • Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Additional Features
  • Tool Kit
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • low fuel
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Dual Tip Exhaust
  • engine oil
  • Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
  • Push-Button Start
  • LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Dual front knee airbags
  • Hands Free Phone
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Safety brake pedal system
  • Leather-trimmed upholstery
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Multi-function display
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Footwell lights
  • Rolling code security
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rear struts
  • Digital Sound Processing
  • 3.45 Axle Ratio
  • Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
  • FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
  • HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
  • REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 14.8 STEERING RATIO
  • LAMP FAILURE
  • COOLANT WARNIN
  • 6 DISC IN-DASH CD
  • DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
  • ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
  • HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
  • WOOD DOOR TRIM
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
  • REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
  • SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS
  • AUDIO REMOTE CONTROL

