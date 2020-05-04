2013 Lexus ES 350

Safety Traction Control

First Aid Kit

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Clock

Front Floor Mats

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering

Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Trip Odometer Exterior Alloy Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control

Cargo Area Light

Adjustable front headrests

Dual front air conditioning zones

Air filtration Trim Chrome window trim Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features Tool Kit

4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

LED Taillights

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

low fuel

Front stabilizer bar

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Front cupholders

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Adjustable rear headrests

Dual Tip Exhaust

engine oil

Front Seatbelt Pretensioners

Push-Button Start

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Dual front knee airbags

Hands Free Phone

3-point front seatbelts

Emergency interior trunk release

Safety brake pedal system

Leather-trimmed upholstery

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Multi-function display

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

2-stage unlocking doors

Footwell lights

Rolling code security

Drive mode selector

Rear struts

Digital Sound Processing

3.45 Axle Ratio

Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS

FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS

HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS

BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

14.8 STEERING RATIO

LAMP FAILURE

COOLANT WARNIN

6 DISC IN-DASH CD

DRIVER EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS

ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM

HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

8 TOTAL SPEAKERS

ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF

WOOD DOOR TRIM

ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS

REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS

SIDE MIRRORS MEMORIZED SETTINGS

AUDIO REMOTE CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.