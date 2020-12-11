2013 Lexus GX 460

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Navigation System BACKUP CAMERA Entertainment System Parking Sensor Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.