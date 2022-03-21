Menu
2013 Lexus RX 350

177,278 KM

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

177,278KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8968810
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA2DC178692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Lexus RX 350 Ultra Premium, a Great SUV with a Great Reputation !

 

GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Lexus RX 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 270 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR TVS, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The 2013 Lexus RX 350 leads when it comes to providing a plush ride, a luxurious cabin and everyday utility," (edumunds.com).

 

"The Lexus RX 350 is a good used SUV. It combines dependable performance with a spacious, feature-rich cabin," (cars.usnews.com).

 

Winner in 2013 Best Luxury 2-Row SUV for the Money

 

Winner in 2013 Best Luxury 2-Row SUV for Families (cars.usnews.com).

 

Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, and BLIND SPOT MONITORING.

 

Comes complete with poewr locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

