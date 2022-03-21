$23,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2013 Lexus RX 350
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8968810
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA2DC178692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anthracite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,278 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Lexus RX 350 Ultra Premium, a Great SUV with a Great Reputation !
GREAT CONDITION, this 2013 Lexus RX 350 comes with a 3.5 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 270 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, REAR TVS, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The 2013 Lexus RX 350 leads when it comes to providing a plush ride, a luxurious cabin and everyday utility," (edumunds.com).
"The Lexus RX 350 is a good used SUV. It combines dependable performance with a spacious, feature-rich cabin," (cars.usnews.com).
Winner in 2013 Best Luxury 2-Row SUV for the Money
Winner in 2013 Best Luxury 2-Row SUV for Families (cars.usnews.com).
Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, HEADS UP DISPLAY, and BLIND SPOT MONITORING.
Comes complete with poewr locks, power windows, keyless remote entry, and two sets of keys.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.