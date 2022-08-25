Menu
2013 Lexus RX 350

138,000 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

2013 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995018
  • Stock #: Het777
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5DC214391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-XXXX

416-645-0196

