2013 Lexus RX 350

128,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2013 Lexus RX 350

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

2013 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9581437
  • Stock #: 167901
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA7DC167901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

***FREE CERTIFICATION UPON PURCHASE***!!!Free Of Accident!!!PREMIUM PKG AWD!!!!WHITE/BLK LEATHER,NAVIGATION,SUNROOF,REAR VIEW CAMERA,128.000KM, FOR ONLY $22.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Floor mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors
Cargo area tonneau cover
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Cargo area tie-down rings
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Centre console box w/armrest
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Deodorizing air filter
Pwr door locks -inc: front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock
First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)
Front seat belt anchor height adjusters
Front & rear outboard seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
All Wheel Drive
Push Button Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr steering
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Roof-mounted spoiler
LED brake lamps
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer
Pwr rear door w/jam protection
coil springs
low washer fluid
(1) rear
Pollen Filter
Warnings -inc: low fuel
Rear seat fold-down centre armrest
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
rear seat remote release in cargo area
sliding rear seats w/recline
Lexus customizable features
8 LCD display
40/20/40 split rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: organic LED multi-information display
12V accessory pwr outlets -inc: (2) front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

