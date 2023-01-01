2013 Mazda CX-5

$10,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 1 , 7 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10553628

10553628 Stock #: 6673

6673 VIN: JM3KE2CE4D0156035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 231,798 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Cloth Upholstery Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Cloth door trim Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 4.62 axle ratio Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Privacy Glass Intermittent rear wiper Front fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Convenience Clock External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Dual Tip Exhaust Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Hill holder control 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES 12V CARGO AREA POWER OUTLET(S) MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS 0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS 100 AMPS ALTERNATOR LEATHER PARKING BRAKE TRIM LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY 15.5 STEERING RATIO ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

