Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda CX-5

160,174 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda CX-5

Sport

Location

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

  1. 7194662
  2. 7194662
  3. 7194662
  4. 7194662
  5. 7194662
  6. 7194662
  7. 7194662
  8. 7194662
  9. 7194662
  10. 7194662
  11. 7194662
  12. 7194662
  13. 7194662
  14. 7194662
  15. 7194662
  16. 7194662
  17. 7194662
  18. 7194662
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,174KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7194662
  • Stock #: C733
  • VIN: jm3ke4be0d0163335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C733
  • Mileage 160,174 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

Full disclosure (history/accident search)

CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you dont fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CrediCar

2007 Toyota Corolla CE
 69,002 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 99,029 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 1,294,121 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email CrediCar

CrediCar

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Call Dealer

416-639-XXXX

(click to show)

416-639-2142

Quick Links
Directions Inventory