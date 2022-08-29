2013 Mazda CX-5

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$14,900 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9148861

9148861 Stock #: 3232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.