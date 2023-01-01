Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

174,002 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

tourer with 2018 rims and tires

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

tourer with 2018 rims and tires

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

174,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9497479
  • VIN: wddmh4eb1dj173558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WITH 2018 RIMS AND TIRES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2010 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 141,000 KM
$16,250 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Forester X
 152,002 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Versa S
 138,002 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory