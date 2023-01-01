$13,480+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
151,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10603113
- Stock #: 154206
- VIN: WDDGF8AB2DG144390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
