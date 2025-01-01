Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** UPGRADED RIMS, UPGRADED C63 BUMPER, UPGRADED CARBON FIBER SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED RIMS, UPGRADED CARBON FIBER SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST, UPGRADED C63 BUMPER, BEAUTIFUL PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ATTENTION ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

130,351 KM

Details Description

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | UPGRADED | CARBON FIBER |

Watch This Vehicle
12781010

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | UPGRADED | CARBON FIBER |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12781010
  2. 12781010
  3. 12781010
  4. 12781010
  5. 12781010
  6. 12781010
  7. 12781010
  8. 12781010
  9. 12781010
  10. 12781010
  11. 12781010
  12. 12781010
  13. 12781010
  14. 12781010
  15. 12781010
  16. 12781010
  17. 12781010
  18. 12781010
  19. 12781010
  20. 12781010
  21. 12781010
  22. 12781010
  23. 12781010
  24. 12781010
  25. 12781010
  26. 12781010
  27. 12781010
  28. 12781010
  29. 12781010
  30. 12781010
  31. 12781010
  32. 12781010
  33. 12781010
  34. 12781010
  35. 12781010
  36. 12781010
  37. 12781010
Contact Seller

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
130,351KM
VIN WDDGF8ABXDA749678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,351 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** UPGRADED RIMS, UPGRADED C63 BUMPER, UPGRADED CARBON FIBER SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **




==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! UPGRADED RIMS, UPGRADED CARBON FIBER SPOILER, UPGRADED EXHAUST, UPGRADED C63 BUMPER, BEAUTIFUL PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ATTENTION ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2016 RAM 2500 4IN LIFT | RIMS | LIKE NEW for sale in North York, ON
2016 RAM 2500 4IN LIFT | RIMS | LIKE NEW 269,057 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Porsche Macan S | PREMIUM | BOSE | LIKE NEW | for sale in North York, ON
2019 Porsche Macan S | PREMIUM | BOSE | LIKE NEW | 119,759 KM $38,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | NAVI | for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | NAVI | 141,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class