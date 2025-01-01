Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS!! ** <br/> ** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> ==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> **GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! BEAUTIFUL PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

141,466 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | NAVI |

Watch This Vehicle
12781013

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 //AMG SPORT | PANO | NAVI |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12781013
  2. 12781013
  3. 12781013
  4. 12781013
  5. 12781013
  6. 12781013
  7. 12781013
  8. 12781013
  9. 12781013
  10. 12781013
  11. 12781013
  12. 12781013
  13. 12781013
  14. 12781013
  15. 12781013
  16. 12781013
  17. 12781013
  18. 12781013
  19. 12781013
  20. 12781013
  21. 12781013
  22. 12781013
  23. 12781013
  24. 12781013
  25. 12781013
  26. 12781013
  27. 12781013
  28. 12781013
  29. 12781013
  30. 12781013
  31. 12781013
  32. 12781013
  33. 12781013
  34. 12781013
  35. 12781013
  36. 12781013
  37. 12781013
  38. 12781013
  39. 12781013
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
141,466KM
VIN WDDGF8AB7DA828662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 141,466 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS!! **
** CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED! **




==>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


**GORGEOUS GREY EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH //AMG SPORT PACKAGE! BEAUTIFUL PANO GLASS ROOF, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ATTENTION ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS450 //AMG SPORT | PANO | 6 SEATER | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS GLS450 //AMG SPORT | PANO | 6 SEATER | LOADED 149,202 KM $54,985 + tax & lic
Used 2021 BMW X5 //M SPORT | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2021 BMW X5 //M SPORT | PANO | LOADED 122,190 KM $44,895 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 350 | BLUETEC | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | NAVI | for sale in North York, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class 350 | BLUETEC | HARMAN KARDON | PANO | NAVI | 161,666 KM $16,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class