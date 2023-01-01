$11,495+ tax & licensing
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.
416-271-9996
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,495
+ taxes & licensing
141,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9450451
- VIN: wddgf8ab9da815573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,300 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL C300 4 MATIC FOR SALE! CLEAN CAR WITH ONLY 141,000 ORIGINAL KMS. NO ACCIDENT VEHICLE, PRICED TO SELL!! PLEASE CALL AT 6478627904 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FOR A ONLINE COPY OF THE CARPROOF. PLEASE CALL AT 6478627904
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4