2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

141,300 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

141,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9450451
  • VIN: wddgf8ab9da815573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,300 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL C300 4 MATIC FOR SALE! CLEAN CAR WITH ONLY 141,000  ORIGINAL KMS. NO ACCIDENT VEHICLE, PRICED TO SELL!! PLEASE CALL AT 6478627904 TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR FOR A ONLINE COPY OF THE CARPROOF. PLEASE CALL AT 6478627904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

