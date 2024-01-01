2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>SEDAN ........ 4 MATIC-AWD .......... AUTOMATIC .......... NAVIGATION  ......... LEATHER INT ........... BLIND SPOT ......... HEATED SEATS ............ HEATED STEERING .......... MEMORY SEATS ........LANE ASSIST .......... KEYLESS GO ......... POWER SEATS ........ A/C ...... PARKING SENSORS .......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... CRUISE CONTROL ........ FOLDING MIRROR ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ......</p><p> </p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4WD MERCEDES-BENZ E350</span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT  </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA    </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS </span></p><p style=margin-left: 36.0pt;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center; align=center> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>MERCEDES-BENZ IN 3 EASY STEPS:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif;> </span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>2</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: #3e4153; font-size: 12pt; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO</span>, ON M3J 2G4</span></p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px; text-align: center;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>3</span></strong><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;> - </span></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE</span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: center; widows: 2; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial; word-spacing: 0px;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>MERCEDES-BENZ E350 </span>IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;>ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:</span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: black; font-size: 12pt;><span style=color: #3e4153; text-align: center; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks; background-color: #ffffff;>We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.</span></span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:</span></span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 12pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....</span></span></p><p><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;> </span></p><p> </p><p><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 10pt; white-space: pre-line;><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black;><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space-collapse: preserve-breaks;>DISCLAIMER: </span><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3e4153;>**ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.</span></span></span></p>

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

181,085 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AUT0 4MATIC NAVI LEATHER B/SPOT H/SEAT CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
11966817

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 AUT0 4MATIC NAVI LEATHER B/SPOT H/SEAT CAMERA

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1732815557
  2. 1732815556
  3. 1732815555
  4. 1732815557
  5. 1732815556
  6. 1732815556
  7. 1732815556
  8. 1732815557
  9. 1732815555
  10. 1732815554
  11. 1732815555
  12. 1732815557
  13. 1732815554
  14. 1732815556
  15. 1732815556
  16. 1732815556
  17. 1732815557
  18. 1732815556
  19. 1732815556
  20. 1732815556
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
181,085KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,085 KM

Vehicle Description

SEDAN ........ 4 MATIC-AWD .......... AUTOMATIC .......... NAVIGATION  ......... LEATHER INT ........... BLIND SPOT ......... HEATED SEATS ............ HEATED STEERING .......... MEMORY SEATS ........LANE ASSIST .......... KEYLESS GO ......... POWER SEATS ........ A/C ...... PARKING SENSORS .......... ALLOY WHEELS ......... CRUISE CONTROL ........ FOLDING MIRROR ......... KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE ......

 

 

INTERESTED IN FINANCING THIS 4WD MERCEDES-BENZ E350 ? WE INVITE ALL CREDIT TYPES TO APPLY:

 

FAIR CREDIT  |  GOOD CREDIT  | EXCELLENT CREDIT  

NO CREDIT  |  BAD CREDIT  |  NEW TO CANADA    

CONSUMER PROPOSAL  |  BANKRUPTCY  | COLLECTIONS 

 

**ZERO MONEY ($0) DOWN! NO PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**........

 

 

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVEABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $899 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA........

 

 

WE CAN HELP YOU FINANCE THIS MERCEDES-BENZ IN 3 EASY STEPS:

 

 

1 - CONTACT NEXCAR BY PHONE (416) 633-8188 OR EMAIL INFO@NEXCAR.CA

 

 

2 - SPEAK & MEET WITH OUR SALES TEAM AT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM LOCATED AT:

1235 FINCH AVE. W, TORONTO, ON M3J 2G4

 

 

3 - APPLY FOR FINANCING, FILL OUT OUR FORM: NEXCAR.CA/FINANCE

 

 

OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK........THIS MERCEDES-BENZ E350 IS WAITING FOR YOU IN OUR HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM........WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR SALES, CUSTOMER SERVICE AND AUTO FINANCING SERVICES........

 

 

ABOUT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING:

 

 

We are a family-owned and operated business for more than 15 years. Any automotive vehicle make and model can be found inside our indoor showroom. Our sales and financing team always work around the clock to find and provide you with the best deal possible. We also have an internal auto services and detailing area with full-time mechanics to handle all your vehicle needs.

 

 

AT NEXCAR WE’RE HONORED TO SERVE CUSTOMERS  ACROSS ONTARIO AND CANADA:

 

Greater Toronto Area, North Toronto, North York, Etobicoke, Scarborough, Mississauga, Oshawa, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Stouffville, East Gwillimbury, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Goderich, Bayfield, Kincardine, Tobermory, Owen Sound, Keswick, Milton, Kitchener, Oakville, Niagara Falls, St. Catherines, Windsor, Bradford, Innisfil, Newmarket, Aurora, Georgina, Sutton, Kawartha, Port Perry, Peterborough, Kingston, Utica, Uxbridge, Ottawa, Kingston, Carleton Place, Barry’s Bay, Penetanguishene, Muskoka, Alliston, New Tecumseth. Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste Marie.....

 

 

DISCLAIMER: **ACCRUED INTEREST MUST BE PAID ON 6 MONTHS PAYMENT DEFERRAL.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/START BACKUP CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SE AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF P/START BACKUP CAMERA 140,778 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox PREMIER DIESEL AWD NAVI PANO/ROOF B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox PREMIER DIESEL AWD NAVI PANO/ROOF B/SPOT CAMERA 143,066 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 MINI Cooper Countryman JOHN COOPER WORKS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAM for sale in North York, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Countryman JOHN COOPER WORKS AWD LEATHER PANO/ROOF NAVI CAM 201,353 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class