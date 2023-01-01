2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

$17,880 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10215768

10215768 Stock #: 154120

154120 VIN: WDCGG8JB4DF985182

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Navigation System Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Safety BACKUP CAMERA Additional Features AWD Parking Sensors Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.