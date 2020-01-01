2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

This 2013 Mercedes ML 350 Blutec with DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE and AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE is a Great Diesel SUV with GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL.
Amazing condition ML350, the Diesel Engine comes with a 3 LITRE V6 that sits at 240 HORSEPOWER. FINISHED in BLACK. BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR and BLACK AMG POLY DIPPED SPORT WHEELS.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMON KARDON SOUNDS SYSTEM, and TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TAIL GATE
Driving Aids: FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, **** NAVIGATION, ********BLINDSPOT DETECTION, REVERSE CAMERA and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.
Great gas mileage for the class: "while the diesel model gets 20/27 mpg, which is excellent for the class," (cars.usnews.com).
TOP IIHS SAFETY PICK.
Sits on AMAZING LOOKING MERCEDES ALLOY RIMS / RUNNING BOARDS
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry, push start >>
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power Brakes
- Passenger Airbag
- Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
- Power-Assist Disc Brakes
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off
- Child-Safety Locks
- DUAL AIRBAG
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Locks
- POWER SEAT
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Dual Climate Control
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- tilt steering
- Courtesy Lights
- Tow Package
- Map Lights
- Intermittent Wipers
- Console
- Rain sensor wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Auto On/Off Headlamps
- Convenience Lighting Pkg
- Cup Holder
- Door Map Pockets
- Halogen Headlamps
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- Leather Interior
- Memory Seats
- Power Adjustable Seat
- Reclining Seats
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Window Wiper
- Running Boards
- Xenon Headlights
- tinted windows
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Trip Odometer
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- MP3 CD Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Digital clock
- Power Antenna
- Powertrain
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defroster
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Security
-
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Premium Audio
- All Equipped
- Backup Sensor
- Auto Dimming Mirrors
- Curb Side Mirrors
- Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
- Navigation System
- Fully loaded
- Rear View Camera
- Heads-Up Display
- DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
- Power Lift Gates
- Home Link System
- Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
- Center Arm Rest
- Inside Hood Release
- Rear Air & Heat
- Auxiliary 12v Outlet
- Storage Box
- Lane Departure Warning
- Heated Exterior Mirrors
- Driver Side Airbag
- Remote Fuel Cover Release
- Collision Avoidance System
- Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
- Audio Voice Control
