2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

4MATIC 4dr ML 350 BlueTEC

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4406136
  • VIN: 4jgda2eb2da104120
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
This 2013 Mercedes ML 350 Blutec with DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE and AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE is a Great Diesel SUV with GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL.

Amazing condition ML350, the Diesel Engine comes with a 3 LITRE V6 that sits at 240 HORSEPOWER. FINISHED in BLACK. BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR and BLACK AMG POLY DIPPED SPORT WHEELS.


Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMON KARDON SOUNDS SYSTEM, and TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TAIL GATE

Driving Aids: FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, **** NAVIGATION, ********BLINDSPOT DETECTION, REVERSE CAMERA and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

Great gas mileage for the class: "while the diesel model gets 20/27 mpg, which is excellent for the class," (cars.usnews.com).

TOP IIHS SAFETY PICK.

Sits on AMAZING LOOKING MERCEDES ALLOY RIMS / RUNNING BOARDS

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry, push start >>

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Heads-Up Display
  • DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Home Link System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Storage Box
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Remote Fuel Cover Release
  • Collision Avoidance System
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Audio Voice Control

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

