2013 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

This 2013 Mercedes ML 350 Blutec with DRIVE ASSIST PACKAGE and AMG APPEARANCE PACKAGE is a Great Diesel SUV with GORGEOUS CURB APPEAL.



Amazing condition ML350, the Diesel Engine comes with a 3 LITRE V6 that sits at 240 HORSEPOWER. FINISHED in BLACK. BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR and BLACK AMG POLY DIPPED SPORT WHEELS.





Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HARMON KARDON SOUNDS SYSTEM, and TRIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER TAIL GATE



Driving Aids: FRONT AND BACK PROXIMITY SENSORS, **** NAVIGATION, ********BLINDSPOT DETECTION, REVERSE CAMERA and 4MATIC ALL WHEEL DRIVE.



Great gas mileage for the class: "while the diesel model gets 20/27 mpg, which is excellent for the class," (cars.usnews.com).



TOP IIHS SAFETY PICK.



Sits on AMAZING LOOKING MERCEDES ALLOY RIMS / RUNNING BOARDS



Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry, push start >>



This car has safety included in the advertised price.



Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.



We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected by an independent mechanic, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Passenger Airbag

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Passenger Air Bag On/Off

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Tow Package

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Convenience Lighting Pkg

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

Power Adjustable Seat

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

Running Boards

Xenon Headlights

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

CD Changer

Bluetooth

MP3 CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Digital clock

Power Antenna Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Panoramic Sunroof Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio

All Equipped

Backup Sensor

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Curb Side Mirrors

Premium and/or Oversized Wheels

Navigation System

Fully loaded

Rear View Camera

Heads-Up Display

DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER

Power Lift Gates

Home Link System

Illuminated Visor Mirror

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Center Arm Rest

Inside Hood Release

Rear Air & Heat

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Storage Box

Lane Departure Warning

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Remote Fuel Cover Release

Collision Avoidance System

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.