GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, MAGIC SKY CONTROL ROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY SEAT CONTROLS FOR BOTH DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS, NECK WARMER, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, MASSAGE, LUMBAR & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

176,403 KM

$42,985

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 //AMG | CONVERTIBLE | RED LEATHER | LOADED

2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

SL63 //AMG | CONVERTIBLE | RED LEATHER | LOADED

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$42,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,403KM
VIN WDDJK7EA7DF005357

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 176,403 KM

**GORGEOUS SILVER EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM RED LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HARMAN KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, MAGIC SKY CONTROL ROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY SEAT CONTROLS FOR BOTH DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER, HEATED FRONT & VENTILATED SEATS, NECK WARMER, BLUETOOTH AUDIO, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, MASSAGE, LUMBAR & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
