2013 MINI Cooper

121,732 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
2 DR Coupe

2 DR Coupe

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

121,732KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620775
  • VIN: WMWSU3C50DT374454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,732 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop, a Great Zippy Commuter Compact !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2013 Mini Cooper Hardtop comes with a 1.6 LITRE 4 CYLINDER MOTOR that puts out 121 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed:  "When it comes to small cars, the 2013 Mini Cooper excels at appealing to a wide range of drivers. For the aesthetically inclined, the Cooper is easy on the eyes; both 

 

its cute sheet metal and stylized cabin exude retro chic. Yet if driving is more your thing, the Cooper's still got you covered with quick acceleration and handling sharp enough to 

 

make J.A. Henckels jealous. It's no wonder the Mini has been such an enduring favorite with us,"  (edumunds.com).

 

4/5 JD POWER AND ASSOCIATES FOR RELIABLITY

 

"If you’re looking for an enticing mix of fun-to-drive handling, zippy acceleration, and great fuel economy, a used 2013 Mini Cooper may seem like a good choice," (cars.usnews.com).

 

"According to car reviewers, the 2013 Mini Cooper has excellent handling dynamics," (car.usnews.com).

 

CLEAN CARFAX !

 

MANUAL !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

