2013 MINI Cooper Convertible

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,CONVERTIBLE

Location

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

  1. 1727455577
  2. 1727455576
  3. 1727455576
Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
VIN WMWZN3C58DT569262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

