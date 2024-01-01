Menu
<p>*RARE UNIT* </p><p>2013 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN JOHN COOPER WORKS AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, AND A CLEAN BODY! VEHICLE HAS 17 JCW ALLOY WHEELS WITH FIRESTONE PERFORMANCE TIRES, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR PARKING SENSORS, AND A HIGH PERFORMANCE 1.6L TURBO ENGINE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,500 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>647-862-7904 </p>

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

144,670 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED**

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman

John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED**

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,670KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWXD1C53DWL99339

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,670 KM

*RARE UNIT* 

2013 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN JOHN COOPER WORKS AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, AND A CLEAN BODY! VEHICLE HAS 17" JCW ALLOY WHEELS WITH FIRESTONE PERFORMANCE TIRES, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR PARKING SENSORS, AND A HIGH PERFORMANCE 1.6L TURBO ENGINE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,500 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave 

647-862-7904 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2013 MINI Cooper Countryman