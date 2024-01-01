$14,500+ tax & licensing
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED**
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED**
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$14,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,670 KM
Vehicle Description
*RARE UNIT*
2013 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN JOHN COOPER WORKS AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL CAR WITH ALL THE OPTIONS, AND A CLEAN BODY! VEHICLE HAS 17" JCW ALLOY WHEELS WITH FIRESTONE PERFORMANCE TIRES, FACTORY SUNROOF, GPS NAVIGATION, IMMACULATE LEATHER INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REAR PARKING SENSORS, AND A HIGH PERFORMANCE 1.6L TURBO ENGINE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $14,500 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
647-862-7904