2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10344510

10344510 VIN: JA32U2FU7DU606234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Equalizer Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

