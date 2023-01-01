Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

128,750 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn Man SE 10th Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

4dr Sdn Man SE 10th Anniversary Edition

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1694719324
  2. 1694719313
  3. 1694719324
  4. 1694719313
  5. 1694719313
  6. 1694719313
  7. 1694719313
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
128,750KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420281
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8DU607988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,750 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY RARE 2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER 10TH ANNIVERSARY FOR SALE!!! BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL, PERFECT FIRST CAR!! VEHICLE IS BRAND NEW WITH ONLY 128,000KMS. VEHICLE HAS CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND NO REPAINT. THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN CERTIFIED WITH NEW BRAKES AND FRONT SHOCKS. TIRES ARE NEW, CLUCTH IS GREAT! VEHICLE IS LISTED FOR $9750 PLUX TAX, INCLUDES LICENSING. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 6478627904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 128,750 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Micra S ...
 171,002 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Camry So...
 105,002 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory