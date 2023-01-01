$9,750+ tax & licensing
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer
4dr Sdn Man SE 10th Anniversary Edition
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10420281
- VIN: JA32U2FU8DU607988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,750 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY RARE 2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER 10TH ANNIVERSARY FOR SALE!!! BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL, PERFECT FIRST CAR!! VEHICLE IS BRAND NEW WITH ONLY 128,000KMS. VEHICLE HAS CLEAN CARFAX WITH NO ACCIDENTS AND NO REPAINT. THE VEHICLE HAS BEEN CERTIFIED WITH NEW BRAKES AND FRONT SHOCKS. TIRES ARE NEW, CLUCTH IS GREAT! VEHICLE IS LISTED FOR $9750 PLUX TAX, INCLUDES LICENSING. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 6478627904
