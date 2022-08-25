Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Altima

2013 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Altima

3.5 SL

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8991394
  • VIN: 1N4BL3AP2DN444542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
LED Taillights
P235/45R18 all-season tires
Black grille w/chrome surround
18" x 7.5" aluminum wheels
Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Engine cover
3.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine
Independent front strut suspension w/stabilizer bar
Dual chrome-tipped exhaust finishers
Pwr front vented/solid rear disc brakes
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Emergency inside trunk release
Energy absorbing steering column
Front & rear crumple zones
3-point seat belts in all seating positions
Front side-impact airbags
Compact spare wheel & tire
Shift interlock
Rearview monitor
Side-door guard beams
Zone body construction
ELR seat belt system for driver seating position
ALR/ELR seat belt system for passenger seating positions
Front/rear roof mounted side curtain airbags
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers
Compass
Front Bucket Seats
Lockable Glove Compartment
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear window defroster w/timer
Retained accessory pwr
Front seatback pockets
Overhead sunglass holder
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front/rear map lights
Tilt & telescopic steering column
HomeLink universal transceiver
Floor & trunk carpeting
Dual 12V DC pwr points
Remote Engine Start
In-glass diversity radio antenna
Body-color bumpers
Mood lighting
Side cargo net
Rear assist grips
Pwr remote trunk release w/cancel switch
Dual cupholders in rear center armrest
Active understeer control (AUC)
Trunk lid trim
UV reducing glass
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: adjustable outboard head restraints
8-way pwr driver seat & 4-way manual passenger seat -inc: driver pwr lumbar
Body-color manual folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals
Dual sunvisors w/dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors visor extensions
Dual zone auto temp control -inc: micro filter ventilation rear A/C vents
Electric hydraulic speed-sensitive pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Fine vision meter cluster instrumentation -inc: speedometer tachometer coolant temp fuel gauges
Front center console -inc: integral sliding armrest storage compartments (2) cupholders
Front/rear doors w/bottle holders & map pockets
Piano black interior trim w/chrome finish
Remote-controlled mirrors
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) -inc: 4-wheel tire pressure display easy fill tire alert
Variable intermittent windshield wipers -inc: mist feature
Xenon high intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/auto on/off
Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) -inc: steering wheel paddle shifters w/manual shift mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler

2019 Kia Forte EX
 34,198 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 42,436 KM
$42,450 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota Camry SE...
 29,568 KM
$37,310 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

Call Dealer

416-759-XXXX

(click to show)

416-759-4137

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory