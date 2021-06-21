Menu
2013 Nissan Maxima

99,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Excella Automotive Group

416-278-8957

2013 Nissan Maxima

2013 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

2013 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Location

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

99,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7360892
  VIN: 1N4AA5AP9DC833381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,300 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS- Vehicle is in immaculate condition. Fully loaded Premium PKG. BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS NO PROBLEM!!! WE APPROVE ALL! OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE. We welcome all trade-in vehicles, top dollar for your car! Good or bad condition! Excella Automotive - your one stop shop for all your automotive needs! For Sales please call 416 708 4996.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Excella Automotive Group

Excella Automotive Group

99 Brisbane Rd, North York, ON M3J 2K4

416-278-8957

