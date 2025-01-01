Menu
Special Finance Price: $11,999 | Cash Price: $13,499

2013 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 125,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2013 Nissan Murano

125,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA

12684198

2013 Nissan Murano

PLATINUM AWD - LEATHER|PANO|NAVI|CAMERA

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,000KM
VIN JN8AZ1MW6DW317951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $11,999 | Cash Price: $13,499

2013 Nissan Murano Platinum AWD - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Power Trunk, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, And Much More.

Odometer: 125,000 KM.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday - Friday: 9am - 7pm

Saturday: 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included.

FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies.

We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver & front passenger seatback pockets
(2) front/(2) rear cup holders
Front/rear door map pockets
Ambient Lighting
Leather-wrapped shifter knob

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear splash guards
Front fog lights
Intermittent rear window wiper

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent multi-link rear suspension
Locking fuel filler door
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Speed sensitive pwr steering
Independent strut front suspension w/coil springs

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution
Front/rear curtain side-impact airbags w/rollover sensor

Convenience

Centre console w/dual level storage

Additional Features

(1) cargo area
Dual front illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Dual-stage driver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensor
3-point seat belts w/height adjusters for all seating positions -inc: front pretensioners & load limiters
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down -inc: safety reverse feature
Front height adjustable active head restraints
Drive computer -inc: outside temperature display
Reclining rear 60/40 split bench seat
Xtronic continuously variable automatic transmission
Intuitive all-wheel drive
Dual chrome tipped exhaust system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes -inc: brake assist
(3) 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (1) front
(1) console

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2013 Nissan Murano