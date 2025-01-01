Menu
--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 --- 4 brand new tires for $299

2013 Nissan Murano

237,324 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Murano

SL

12720306

2013 Nissan Murano

SL

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
237,324KM
VIN JN8AZ1MWODW310624

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 0098765
  • Mileage 237,324 KM

Vehicle Description

--- All prices are plus HST --- Licensing fees $59 --- The vehicles can be certified for an additional $699 --- 4 brand new tires for $299 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Nissan Murano