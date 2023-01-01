Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

137,000 KM

$16,895

4WD Platinum - NO ACCIDENT| 7 PASS| NAV|CAM|SUN

4WD Platinum - NO ACCIDENT| 7 PASS| NAV|CAM|SUN

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10075695
  • Stock #: 5182
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM1DC661734

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

2013 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum AWD - 7 Seater, 2 Set of Keys, Remote Start, Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Navigation, 360 Camera, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Memory Seats, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Trunk, Bluetooth and More. Odometer: 137,000 KM. We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm Saturday : 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

