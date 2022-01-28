Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

190,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

SL AWD Leather/Sunroof/Camera/ 7 Pass

SL AWD Leather/Sunroof/Camera/ 7 Pass

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8183877
  • Stock #: Jct887
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM2DC657854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

