2013 Nissan Pathfinder

181,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

S

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,354KM
Used
Fair Condition
  Listing ID: 9601765
  Stock #: L2798
  VIN: 5N1AR2MNXDC688679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 181,354 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION DEALERS: We will also sell to dealers at our retail price - safety included! ask for Drona ext 805

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

