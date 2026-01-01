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Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S for sale in North York, ON

2013 Nissan Rogue

201,000 KM

Details Features

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Watch This Vehicle
14035110

2013 Nissan Rogue

S

Location

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

647-612-4080

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  8. 1777730693137
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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
201,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV3DW145655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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MA Capital Automotive

MA Capital Automotive

1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5

Call Dealer

647-612-XXXX

(click to show)

647-612-4080

Alternate Numbers
437-328-1010
Quick Links
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$5,888

+ taxes & licensing>

MA Capital Automotive

647-612-4080

2013 Nissan Rogue