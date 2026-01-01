$5,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
2013 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
647-612-4080
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
201,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV3DW145655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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MA Capital Automotive
1275 Finch Ave W Suite 311, Office D, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Call Dealer
647-612-XXXX(click to show)
647-612-4080
Alternate Numbers437-328-1010
$5,888
+ taxes & licensing>
MA Capital Automotive
647-612-4080
2013 Nissan Rogue