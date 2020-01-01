Menu
2013 Nissan Rogue

S | One Owner | Drives Great | Amazing Condition | LOW KM

2013 Nissan Rogue

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

$12,987

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,794KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4471425
  • Stock #: UMT1234
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT9DW041448
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This vehicles was really well looked after by its previous elderly owners, doesn't even look like it's ever been winter driven it's very very clean and drives like a brand new vehicle, well equipped ready to roll one owner no insurance claims … low km ... Excellent Condiotion ... 

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like new. We really take care on making sure to you get a great vehicle from us.

Our Fair Prices takes the stress out of your purchase, so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell.

LOANS include WALKAWAY Complimentary loan PROTECTION (ask for details).

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with good, bad or no credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.

Large indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

