2013 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WILL SELL FOR 6995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

