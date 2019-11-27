Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,101KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4377309
  • VIN: 3n1ab7ap4dl785864
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CALLS  ONLY 416 271 9996   WILL SELL FOR 6995.00 plus HST INCUDING SAFETY  .... 3 MONTH 5 000 KM LUBRICO WARRANTY included at listed price.  AUTO RESALE INC. CALL 416 271 9996 FOR INFO AND APPT DONT MISS THIS ONE  416 271 9996 PLEASE NO TEXT MESSAGES OR EMAILS WITHOUT RETURN PHONE NUMBERS OR WE WILL NOT REPLY BACK   LS 416 271 9996

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2013 Nissan Sentra S
 112,101 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2008 Volvo XC90
 129,101 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX
 1 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Send A Message