2013 Porsche Cayenne

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8516027

8516027 Stock #: Yet888

Yet888 VIN: WP1AE2A2XDLA14587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Supercharged Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.