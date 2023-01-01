Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Porsche Panamera

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$49,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2013 Porsche Panamera

2013 Porsche Panamera

GTS - NO ACCIDENT|NAVI|CAM|SUNROOF|ALCANTARA ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Porsche Panamera

GTS - NO ACCIDENT|NAVI|CAM|SUNROOF|ALCANTARA ROOF

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1689433675
  2. 1689433679
  3. 1689433684
  4. 1689433688
  5. 1689433692
  6. 1689433696
  7. 1689433700
  8. 1689433705
  9. 1689433708
  10. 1689433712
  11. 1689433716
  12. 1689433723
  13. 1689433728
  14. 1689433733
  15. 1689433740
  16. 1689433746
  17. 1689433752
  18. 1689433759
  19. 1689433767
  20. 1689433773
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10185945
  • Stock #: 5213
  • VIN: WP0AF2A75DL076313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Porsche Pamamera GTS - No Accidents, Clean Carfax, Navigation, Backup Camera, Carbon Fiber Interior Trim, Suede & Leather Seat, Alcantara Roof, Sport Plus Mode, Sport Exhaust, Heigh Control, Sunroof, Paddle shifters, Bose sound, Heated Seats,  Launch Control, Rear Spoiler, Park Assist, Ambient Lighting, Power tailgate, Auto On/Off, USB, aux, Bluetooth, Dual climate control,  and More. Odometer: 120,000 KM.

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Business Hours:

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

Sunday : Closed

www.monacomotorcars.com

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2013 Porsche Panamer...
 120,000 KM
$49,895 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Rang...
 129,000 KM
$49,895 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 162,000 KM
$16,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory