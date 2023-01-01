2013 Porsche Panamera

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10334967

10334967 VIN: WP0AF2A71DL075773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 187,100 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Suspension Air Suspension Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Comfort Climate Control Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.