2013 Porsche Panamera

187,100 KM

Details

$44,950

+ tax & licensing
$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2013 Porsche Panamera

2013 Porsche Panamera

GTS

2013 Porsche Panamera

GTS

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,950

+ taxes & licensing

187,100KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334967
  • VIN: WP0AF2A71DL075773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 187,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Porsche Panamera GTS
GTS Alcantara Interior20" GTS WheelsSport ExhaustAir SuspensionNavigationSunroofBackup CamBOSE Speakers
$44,950 + hst
Please visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

