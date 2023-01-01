$44,950+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche Panamera
GTS
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,100KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10334967
- VIN: WP0AF2A71DL075773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 187,100 KM
Vehicle Description
GTS Alcantara Interior20" GTS WheelsSport ExhaustAir SuspensionNavigationSunroofBackup CamBOSE Speakers
$44,950 + hst
Please visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
