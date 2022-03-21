Menu
2013 RAM 1500

155,290 KM

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5"

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

155,290KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8665462
  • Stock #: CC201
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP3DS684523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 155,290 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is offered certified with safety completed at no extra cost!

We will provide you with:

• Full disclosure (history/accident search)

• CAR HISTORY REPORT will be provided upon request!

• Comfortable buying experience with indoor showroom.

• A full service experience with experienced professionals interested in building long-term relationships, not only a one-stop-and-shop buying experience.

We specialize in Auto Financing so if you don’t fall in love with one of our vehicles, we will be happy to assist you with a purchase from another dealership. Our in-house Financing Team is ready to get you approved no matter what your credit condition is: No Credit, Bad Credit, New Immigrant, Bankruptcy, Student.

*We strive to be as accurate as possible with vehicle description; we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Prices exclude HST & licensing. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Conventional Spare Tire

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

416-639-2142

