Menu
Account
Sign In
Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles<br><br>Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.<br><br>Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.<br>Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.<br>OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.<br>With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.<br><br>Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York<br>Call or Text: 416-879-7113<br>Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com<br><br>Stop by today and find your perfect car!

2013 RAM C/V

198,499 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 RAM C/V

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle
12313034

2013 RAM C/V

TRADESMAN

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4JRGAG4DR756392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1353
  • Mileage 198,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

Stop by today and find your perfect car!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console

Mechanical

Power Steering
50 State Emissions
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Rear Privacy Glass
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim

Comfort

Dual front air conditioning zones

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
2 TOTAL SPEAKERS
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MATERIAL
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
4 DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in North York, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 90,568 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (LEATHER, SUNROOF, REAR CAM) for sale in North York, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport (LEATHER, SUNROOF, REAR CAM) 136,700 KM $10,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Honda Accord Touring for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Accord Touring 165,378 KM $11,450 + tax & lic

Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-879-XXXX

(click to show)

416-879-7113

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

Contact Seller
2013 RAM C/V