<p>*SAFETY INCLUDED*SUPER LOW KMS*2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES*</p><p>VERY RARE 2013 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5 X AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE AND ZERO RUST ON THE BODY OR THE FRAME! VEHICLE IS PERFECT FOR A FIRST CAR OR A WINTER BEATER! THIS VEHICLE HAS 124,780 ORIGINAL KMS, COMES WITH STEEL RIMS ON WINTER TIRES, AND ALL SEASON RUBBER WITH OEM SUBARU ALLOY WHEELS! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE AMAZING PRICE OF $7,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2013 Subaru Forester

124,780 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Forester

X Touring Auto *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

12084997

2013 Subaru Forester

X Touring Auto *SAFETY INCL*LOW KMS*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHCBCXDH402580

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,780 KM

*SAFETY INCLUDED*SUPER LOW KMS*2 SETS OF RIMS AND TIRES*

VERY RARE 2013 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5 X AWD FOR SALE!! AMAZING VEHICLE WITH SUPER LOW MILEAGE AND ZERO RUST ON THE BODY OR THE FRAME! VEHICLE IS PERFECT FOR A FIRST CAR OR A WINTER BEATER! THIS VEHICLE HAS 124,780 ORIGINAL KMS, COMES WITH STEEL RIMS ON WINTER TIRES, AND ALL SEASON RUBBER WITH OEM SUBARU ALLOY WHEELS! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE AMAZING PRICE OF $7,999 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Automatic High Beams

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2013 Subaru Forester