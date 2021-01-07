Menu
2013 Subaru Impreza

74,000 KM

Details

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Crown Automobile

416-661-1515

4DR SDN CVT 2.0I W/LIMITED PKG

Location

Crown Automobile

4610 Dufferin St. Unit 14B, North York, ON M3H 5S4

416-661-1515

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

74,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6491181
  • Stock #: 13SU74S
  • VIN: JF1GJAK62DH011310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 13SU74S
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 SUBARU IMPREZA, 2.0L , LIMITED PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, AWD, CRUISE CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS, AIR CONDITION, AUTOMATIC AND MUCH MORE TO MENTION, MUST BE SEEN.


 


CARFAX REPORT: https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en/?id=A5rJuOrJUoYE8JQiW3z1+DaH8ecqbNbp


 


WE PROVIDE YOU FULL HISTORY REPORT ON EVERY VEHICLE. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE. SAME DAY EASY FINANCE AND LEASE APPROVALS WITH COMPETITIVE RATES. 


ALL VEHICLES CAN BE CERTIFIED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $499 ( OIL CHANGE INCLUDED ), IF NOT CERTIFIED AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS: VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED. WE DO PROVIDE EXTENDED WARRANTIES WITH TIME OR MILEAGE LIMIT SUITABLE FOR YOUR NEED. WE ARRANGE SHIPPING FOR OUT OF PROVINCE CUSTOMERS. ALL SEASON, WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES ARE AVAILABLE FOR GREAT PRICES.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US AT:


PHONE: 416-661-1515    


TEXT: 647-294-2843


E-MAIL: INFO@CROWNAUTOMOBILE.CA


ADDRESS: 14-4610 DUFFERIN ST, NORTH YORK, ON, M3H 5S4

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

