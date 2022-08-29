Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Subaru Impreza

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Impreza

2013 Subaru Impreza

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,HB

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Impreza

ONE OWNER,NO ACCIDENT,WELL MAINTAIN,HB

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9111631
  • Stock #: 9778
  • VIN: JF1GPAC64DH829778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance vehicles from 4.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

 

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B

4459 Chesswood Dr

Toronto, ON

M3J 2C2

 

T: (416)636-7776

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

 

Monday:            10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Tuesday:           10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Wednesday:      10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Thursday:          10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Friday:               10:00 AM – 6:30 PM

Saturdays:         10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Sundays:                       CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
CD Player
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2013 Scion FR-S 2 DO...
 94,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 99,000 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 NO ACCI...
 143,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory