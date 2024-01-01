$6,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru Legacy
2013 Subaru Legacy
Location
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
100 Turbine Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M9L 2S2
905-782-2676
Certified
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 277,608 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 SUBARU LEGACY 2.5i No accident. AWD, Premium Cloth seats, No leaks. No rust. Ready to be driven on the road. Selling at $6,500 with a Safety Standard Certificate. *Carfax available*. HST & Lic/Reg Fee ARE EXTRA!
Call to book your appointment at (416) 742 5095. Business Hours: Monday to Friday 9a to 5p & Saturdays until 2p. North York area (Weston/Steeles). UCDA Member & OMVIC Registered. **Lic/Reg fee $250 extra**
FARFAN’S AUTO SERVICE, proud UCDA member. Buy with confidence today!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Email Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
Farfan's Auto Service Centre Ltd
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-782-XXXX(click to show)
905-782-2676
Alternate Numbers416-727-6835
+ taxes & licensing
905-782-2676