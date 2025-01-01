2013 Subaru Outback

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>CLEAN TITLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>NO ACCIDENT</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>ONE OWNER</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>ONLY 121000 KM</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>FULLY LOADED</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>LIMITED PACKAGE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>🚙 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited</span> ✅ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Clean Title | One Owner | No Accidents | 121,000 km</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>Well-maintained and ready for its next owner! This Subaru Outback offers legendary AWD capability, comfort, and reliability — perfect for Canadian weather.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>✨ <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Highlights:</span></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on gas</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Automatic CVT Transmission</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Leather Interior</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Heated Seats (Front & Rear)</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Sunroof / Moonroof</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Backup Camera</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Bluetooth / AUX / USB</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Power Seats & Mirrors</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Cruise Control</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>🧾 <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Condition:</span></p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Clean title, one owner, no accidents</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Runs and drives perfectly</p></li><li style=box-sizing: border-box;><p style=box-sizing: border-box;>Super clean inside and out</p></li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Inter, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Fira Sans, Droid Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Weve got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- Were located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available</span></p>

2013 Subaru Outback

121,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
13112834

2013 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Limited Pkg

Location

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5

(437) 422-9465

  1. 1761539060465
  2. 1761539060926
  3. 1761539061339
  4. 1761539061741
  5. 1761539062169
  6. 1761539062657
  7. 1761539063043
  8. 1761539063478
  9. 1761539063876
  10. 1761539064305
  11. 1761539064694
  12. 1761539065151
  13. 1761539065584
  14. 1761539066003
  15. 1761539066413
  16. 1761539066819
  17. 1761539067218
  18. 1761539067644
  19. 1761539068049
  20. 1761539068432
  21. 1761539068957
  22. 1761539069375
  23. 1761539069814
  24. 1761539070300
  25. 1761539070690
  26. 1761539071104
  27. 1761539071497
  28. 1761539071904
  29. 1761539072290
  30. 1761539072676
  31. 1761539073064
  32. 1761539073471
  33. 1761539073872
  34. 1761539074268
  35. 1761539074730
  36. 1761539075093
  37. 1761539075487
  38. 1761539075864
  39. 1761539076302
  40. 1761539076688
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGLC7D3307372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN TITLE

NO ACCIDENT

ONE OWNER

ONLY 121000 KM

FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)

FULLY LOADED

LIMITED PACKAGE

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE

 

🚙 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited ✅ Clean Title | One Owner | No Accidents | 121,000 km

Well-maintained and ready for its next owner! This Subaru Outback offers legendary AWD capability, comfort, and reliability — perfect for Canadian weather.

✨ Highlights:

  • 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on gas

  • Automatic CVT Transmission

  • Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

  • Leather Interior

  • Heated Seats (Front & Rear)

  • Sunroof / Moonroof

  • Backup Camera

  • Bluetooth / AUX / USB

  • Power Seats & Mirrors

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Cruise Control

🧾 Condition:

  • Clean title, one owner, no accidents

  • Runs and drives perfectly

  • Super clean inside and out

WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto.  Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5  📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Best Auto Collection

Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE for sale in North York, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf TRENDLINE 86,000 KM $13,450 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited Pkg for sale in North York, ON
2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i w/Limited Pkg 121,000 KM $12,450 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Fusion SE for sale in North York, ON
2014 Ford Fusion SE 146,000 KM $9,750 + tax & lic

Email Best Auto Collection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Best Auto Collection

Best Auto Collection

1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(437) 422-XXXX

(click to show)

(437) 422-9465

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Best Auto Collection

(437) 422-9465

2013 Subaru Outback