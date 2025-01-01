$12,450+ taxes & licensing
2013 Subaru Outback
2.5i w/Limited Pkg
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$12,450
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN TITLE
NO ACCIDENT
ONE OWNER
ONLY 121000 KM
FULLY CERTIFIED ( included in price)
FULLY LOADED
LIMITED PACKAGE
UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE
🚙 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited ✅ Clean Title | One Owner | No Accidents | 121,000 km
Well-maintained and ready for its next owner! This Subaru Outback offers legendary AWD capability, comfort, and reliability — perfect for Canadian weather.
✨ Highlights:
2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on gas
Automatic CVT Transmission
Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Heated Seats (Front & Rear)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Backup Camera
Bluetooth / AUX / USB
Power Seats & Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Cruise Control
🧾 Condition:
Clean title, one owner, no accidents
Runs and drives perfectly
Super clean inside and out
WHY CHOOSE US?/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? We've got you covered!/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!---- Call us now at +16476424935 to book your test drive!---- We're located at Unit 311-1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.Up to 3Years Warranty available.Serving Customers Across Ontario📍 Location: 1275 Finch west, North York, Toronto. Unit 311. Postal Code: M3J 0L5 📞 Contac: 6476424935 Sam🚗 Drives Excellent 🔑 Comes with Warranty Options Available
Best Auto Collection
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
