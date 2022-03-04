$14,500+ tax & licensing
2013 Subaru WRX
STI w/Tech Pkg- SOLD AS IS
CrediCar
125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$14,500
- VIN: JF1GV8J69DL007704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehcile is being SOLD AS IS. No safety is provided. It has many aftermarket parts and tunes. Carbon fiber hood and front fenders are carbon fiber wraped.
The engine has a knock and requires repairs. Vehicle starts and moves but will not be driven far.
Vehicle Features
