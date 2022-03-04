Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

179,501 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

CrediCar

416-639-2142

STI w/Tech Pkg- SOLD AS IS

STI w/Tech Pkg- SOLD AS IS

CrediCar

125 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 3K7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

179,501KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8587547
  • Stock #: CC00111
  • VIN: JF1GV8J69DL007704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehcile is being SOLD AS IS. No safety is provided. It has many aftermarket parts and tunes. Carbon fiber hood and front fenders are carbon fiber wraped.


The engine has a knock and requires repairs. Vehicle starts and moves but will not be driven far.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof

CrediCar

